BMW Z4

£19,450
car description

Climate Control Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Voice Control System, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Heated Seats, Auto Lights, Push Button Start, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlamps, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB 2 Owners, High Spec, Canberra Beige Kansas Leather, Professional Navigation System, Professional Hifi System, BMW Apps Interface, Remote Controlled 2 Piece Retractable Hard Top, Wind Deflector, Alloy Wheels-19 Inch M Light Double-Spoke Style 326, Full BMW Service History

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309876
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom

