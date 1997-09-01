loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4

£27,550
Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 20i sDrive 2dr [Nav] Auto BMW Z4 20i sDrive 2dr [Nav] Auto

Accessories

BMW emergency call, BMW Online services, BMW teleservices, Navigation System Professional Multimedia, On board computer, Real time traffic information, Service interval indicator, Servotronic PAS, Stop/start button, Voice control system, Auxiliary socket for external device, DAB Digital radio, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Brake force display, Chrome exhaust tailpipe, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Daytime running lights, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Follow me home headlights, Headlight wash system, Heated rear window, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, Remote controlled 2 piece retractable hard top, Soft close bootlid, Xenon headlights, Air filter, Ambient interior lighting, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger isofix child seat attachment, Gearshift paddles on steering wheel, Leather gear knob/gaiter, Leather handbrake, Multifunction sports leather steering wheel, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Reading lights, Storage compartments in instrument panel and centre console, ABS/EBD, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Driver/Passenger airbags (Impact dependent), Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Electronic parking brake, Front curtain airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Fuel cut off safety device, Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts, Run flat tyres + tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm/immobiliser, Dynamic Drive, Dynamic stability control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309845
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Registration no.
    AY66WMW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2482 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Old Crosby,Scunthorpe,
DN15 8PT,
United Kingdom

