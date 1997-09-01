Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Tracker Fitted, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Colour Coded Body, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Brake Assist, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Automatic Electric Windows, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Power Hood, CD Player, Colour SatNav, Bluetooth, Satellite Navigation, 18'' Alloys, Full service history
Glovers Garage
Witham, Essex
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...