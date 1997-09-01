Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 35i sDrive 2dr DCT BMW Z4 35i sDrive 2dr DCT
Service interval indicator, Servotronic PAS, Stop/start button, Auxiliary socket for external device, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour heated door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Brake force display, Chrome kidney grille with aluminium vertical slats, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Follow me home headlights, Headlight wash system, Heated rear window, Matt aluminium exterior trim, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, Remote controlled 2 piece retractable hard top, Soft close bootlid, Xenon headlights, Ambient interior lighting, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Cup holders, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Electrically adjustable front seats - driver seat with memory, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger isofix child seat attachment, Leather gear knob/gaiter, Leather handbrake, Multifunction sports leather steering wheel, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Reading lights, Silver door sill finishers, Storage compartments in instrument panel and centre console, Extended lights pack - Z4, Smokers pack, ABS/EBD, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Driver/Passenger airbags (Impact dependent), Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Electronic parking brake, Front curtain airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Fuel cut off safety device, Hill start assist, Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts, Run flat tyres + tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm/immobiliser, Dynamic Drive, Dynamic stability control
361 - 371 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,
BH12 5WB,
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...