Variant name:Roadster Special Editions M Sport Highline Edition ,Derivative:M Sport Highline Edition ,Variant: 23i sDrive M Sport Highline Edition 2dr Auto BMW Z4 23i sDrive M Sport Highline Edition 2dr Auto
Bluetooth telephone preparation with telematics, BMW ConnectedDrive - Assist, BMW ConnectedDrive - Online, On board computer, Professional navigation multimedia system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic PAS, Stop/start button, Auxiliary socket for external device, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, USB/audio interface, Body colour heated door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Brake force display, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Follow me home headlights, Headlight wash system, Heated rear window, High gloss Exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Remote controlled 2 piece retractable hard top, Soft close bootlid, Xenon headlights, Air filter, Ambient interior lighting, Anthracite headlining, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Cup holders, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger isofix child seat attachment, Gearshift paddles on steering wheel, Leather handbrake, M sport steering wheel, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Reading lights, Sports seats, Storage compartments in instrument panel and centre console, Smokers pack, ABS/EBD, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Driver/Passenger airbags (Impact dependent), Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Electronic parking brake, Front curtain airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Fuel cut off safety device, Hill start assist, Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts, Run flat tyres + tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm/immobiliser, Dynamic Drive, Dynamic stability control, 19" light alloy wheels - M Double spoke style 326M
Griffin Way South,Hook,
RG27 9RW,
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...