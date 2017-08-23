car description

HPI CHECKED, New MOT, Full Service History, Full Leather, Power Hood, Full service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition, great spec BMW Z4 sDrive with only 18,000 miles, one previous owner and full service history. A truly stunning vehicle, ready to drive away. New Mot. Finance available. Please call 8am-9pm. All of our cars are fully HPI checked and we are AA approved.Spec includes....Full Leather Seats, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Voice Command, USB+Aux, Xenon Headlights and Daytime Driving Lights, Electric Roof, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, 6 Speed, Sport, eco + pro sport mode, Auto Lights + Wipers, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Stop Start System, Audio Remote Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, On - Board Computer (OBC), Start - Stop Button, Rain Sensor, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Upholstery - Kansas Leather, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti - Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function All Round, Hill - Start Assistant, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Alarm, Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) Including Brake Assist, Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Multi - Function Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Traction control, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all major debit and credi