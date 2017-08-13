car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Power Hood, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 18'' Alloys, Service history BMW Z4, CONVERTIBLE, 18'' SPLIT-RIM ALLOYS, FULL BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS, JUST HAD SERVICE, TYRES, NEW MOT, DRIVES WELL FOR AGE AND MILES, PRIVATE PLATE INCLUDED IN THE SALE, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES WITH 0% DEPOSIT, 5 DAY DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AND PART EXCHANGE FOR YOUR CURRENT CAR ALSO AVAILABLE. FULL DEALER FACILITIES.NO BUYERS FEES OR HIDDEN EXTRAS THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY.