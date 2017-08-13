loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4

Compare this car
£4,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Power Hood, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 18'' Alloys, Service history BMW Z4, CONVERTIBLE, 18'' SPLIT-RIM ALLOYS, FULL BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS, JUST HAD SERVICE, TYRES, NEW MOT, DRIVES WELL FOR AGE AND MILES, PRIVATE PLATE INCLUDED IN THE SALE, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES WITH 0% DEPOSIT, 5 DAY DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AND PART EXCHANGE FOR YOUR CURRENT CAR ALSO AVAILABLE. FULL DEALER FACILITIES.NO BUYERS FEES OR HIDDEN EXTRAS THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, CD Player, Power Hood, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 18'' Alloys, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2494
Email Dealer >>

56
Maidstone, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed