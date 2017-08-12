loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4

Compare this car
£5,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Hood, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Colour Coded Body, ABS, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, Service history LOW MILEAGE, 15 MONTHS WARRANTY AVALIABLE

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Hood, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Colour Coded Body, ABS, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303728
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2494
Email Dealer >>

94 London Road
Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed