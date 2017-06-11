Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 2.0i sDrive18i BMW Z4 18i sDrive 2dr
Servotronic steering, 17 inch V-spoke style 514 alloy wheels with, Seat heating, Active Pedestrian Safety, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Emergency call, BMW Professional radio with single CD, BMW TeleServices, DAB digital radio, Headlight wash, Satin Silver interior trim, sDrive, Smokers package, Sports multi function steering wheel, USB audio interface, Kansas Leather interior
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...