BMW Z4

£16,995
car description

Variant name:Roadster ,Variant: 2.0i sDrive18i BMW Z4 18i sDrive 2dr

Accessories

Servotronic steering, 17 inch V-spoke style 514 alloy wheels with, Seat heating, Active Pedestrian Safety, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Emergency call, BMW Professional radio with single CD, BMW TeleServices, DAB digital radio, Headlight wash, Satin Silver interior trim, sDrive, Smokers package, Sports multi function steering wheel, USB audio interface, Kansas Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282985
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Registration no.
    WN64VOM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20208 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

