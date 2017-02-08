loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4

£12,250
Coral Red 'Kansas' Leather, Aluminium Interior Trim, Power Vario Hood, Multiple Airbags, Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Headlamp Jetwash, 19 '' V Spoke Alloys , Wind Deflector, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, BMW Professional Audio, Factory Alarm, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    235677
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2497
Station Hill Garage
Farnham, Surrey
United Kingdom

