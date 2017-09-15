loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 Convertible 3.0i 231 SE 6Spd

£4,195
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Convertible 3.0i 231 SE 6Spd Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 106270 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: GREY

Upholstery - Leather- Oregon- Dream Red & Black interior, 17in Double Spoke Alloy Wheels styling 103, BMW Assist- 6 months subscription, Brushed Aluminium Trim, 6 Speaker Loudspeaker System, Non Smokers Pack, Single CD player, BMW Business Radio with single CD player, No model inscription, Upholstery - Leather- Oregon, Upholstery - Leather- Oregon & Sports fibre- Pearl Grey, Upholstery - Leather- Oregon & Sports fibre & brushed Aluminium Trim, Soft top- Dark Beige, Soft top- Grey, Leather Sports Steering Wheel, Sports Seats, Smokers Pack, Paint - Solid, Upholstery - Leather, Upholstery - Leather - Oregon, Upholstery - Leather - Oregon and Sports fibre, Air Conditioning, Alarm, CD Player, CD Radio, Climate Control, Electric Windows, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint,2 PREVIOUS OWNERS, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, NEW SERVICE, NEW MOT, 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER.

  • Ad ID
    326553
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    106270 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Autotech Kent Car Sales Cranbrook Ltd
Aylesford, ME207HB, Kent
United Kingdom

