BMW Z4 Convertible 3.0i 231 SE 6Spd

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Convertible 3.0i 231 SE 6Spd Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 106270 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: GREY
Upholstery - Leather- Oregon- Dream Red & Black interior, 17in Double Spoke Alloy Wheels styling 103, BMW Assist- 6 months subscription, Brushed Aluminium Trim, 6 Speaker Loudspeaker System, Non Smokers Pack, Single CD player, BMW Business Radio with single CD player, No model inscription, Upholstery - Leather- Oregon, Upholstery - Leather- Oregon & Sports fibre- Pearl Grey, Upholstery - Leather- Oregon & Sports fibre & brushed Aluminium Trim, Soft top- Dark Beige, Soft top- Grey, Leather Sports Steering Wheel, Sports Seats, Smokers Pack, Paint - Solid, Upholstery - Leather, Upholstery - Leather - Oregon, Upholstery - Leather - Oregon and Sports fibre, Air Conditioning, Alarm, CD Player, CD Radio, Climate Control, Electric Windows, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint,2 PREVIOUS OWNERS, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, NEW SERVICE, NEW MOT, 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER.
Autotech Kent Car Sales Cranbrook Ltd
Aylesford, ME207HB, Kent
United Kingdom
