BMW Z4 35is DCT

car description

The vehicle was originally announced on 13 December 2008 and unveiled in 2009 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Credited as "the first BMW designed by two females," the E89 body was styled by Juliane Blasi, with Nadya Arnaout designing the interior. This time a coupé-convertible with folding hardtop, the Z4 (E89) was built in Regensburg alongside the (E93) 3-Series Cabrio, likely due to the U.S. plant needing more room for SUV production. The Z4 moved upmarket, dropping the small four-cylinder base engine and replacing with the iconic straight 6.

The range topping 35is produces a impressive 335bhp which includes a computer controlled overboost function for the 3 rd to 7 th gears. The boost function activates after every gear change with full throttle, and lasts for 7 seconds between 1500 and 4,500rpm giving it a peak torque of 500 N-m

The BMW Z4 offered here at Hofmann’s of Henley is a 2 owner, 2014 “14 Plate” M Sport 35is DCT finished in Melbourne Red with Black leather. Having covered a mere 12,004 miles since new this Z4 boasts a full service history last carried out by Sytner Sunnigdale in March 2017 at 10,188 miles. The Z4 has a great list of optional extras i