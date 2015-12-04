loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 35i sDrive 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 35i sDrive 2dr DCT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 64895 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Black

Satellite Navigation, Leather Trim, 19" Alloys, Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Adaptive Headlights, USB Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, BMW Assist Online Portal, Servotronic Steering, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, ISOFIX Child Seat Attachment, Sport Seats, Headlamp Wash, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning

  • Ad ID
    402695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    64895 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
