BMW Z4 3.0si Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 3.0si Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62593 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black
Service History, MOT until next Sep, Full Leather, Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, CD Player, Auxiliary Port, Front Fog Lights, Body Coloured Bumpers, Tinted Glass, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Gearbox, ABS, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Airbags, Alarm, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Plymouth
Plymouth, PL71YB, Devon
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...