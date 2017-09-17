loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 3.0si Sport 2dr Auto

£8,991
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 3.0si Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62593 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Service History, MOT until next Sep, Full Leather, Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, CD Player, Auxiliary Port, Front Fog Lights, Body Coloured Bumpers, Tinted Glass, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Gearbox, ABS, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Airbags, Alarm, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329200
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    62593 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Plymouth
Plymouth, PL71YB, Devon
United Kingdom

