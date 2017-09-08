loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 3.0i SE 2dr Auto (Pro Nav! Bi-Xenons! ++)

£5,475
car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 3.0i SE 2dr Auto (Pro Nav! Bi-Xenons! ++) Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Titanium Silver Metallic

Accessories

Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic paint!, Upgrades - Navigation System Professional, Car Telephone Professional, Xenon Lights High & Low Beam Light Function, Metallic Paint, CD Changer for 6 CD's, PDC Park Distance Control, Front Seat Heating, Wind Deflector, Anthracite Chrome Line Interior, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 17" Alloy Wheels, Electric Adjustable Front Seats with 3x Drivers Memory, Automatic Lights, Climate Control, CD/Radio/USB, Electric Windows and Mirrors. 2 seats, Silver, Dealer supplied. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 595 therefore the total invoice price is 6,070. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom

