BMW Z4 3.0i SE 2dr Auto (Pro Nav! Bi-Xenons! ++)

Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic paint!, Upgrades - Navigation System Professional, Car Telephone Professional, Xenon Lights High & Low Beam Light Function, Metallic Paint, CD Changer for 6 CD's, PDC Park Distance Control, Front Seat Heating, Wind Deflector, Anthracite Chrome Line Interior, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 17" Alloy Wheels, Electric Adjustable Front Seats with 3x Drivers Memory, Automatic Lights, Climate Control, CD/Radio/USB, Electric Windows and Mirrors. 2 seats, Silver, Dealer supplied. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 595 therefore the total invoice price is 6,070. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk