BMW Z4 3.0i sDrive35i Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 3.0i sDrive35i Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49675 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: WHITE
Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Sport seats, Seat heating, Extended BMW online information, Heated steering wheel, 19 inch V-spoke style 296 light alloy wheels, Adaptive headlights, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth phone preparation and telematics, BMW ConnectedDrive-Assist, BMW Professional radio with single CD, BMW TeleServices, Brushed aluminium interior trim, CD changer preparation, Electric front seats with driver memory, Extended lighting, Headlight wash, Multi-Function steering wheel, Park Distance Control front and rear, sDrive, Seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission, Smokers package, Sport leather steering wheel/ paddles, Storage compartment package, Voice control system, Wind deflector, Windscreen with grey shade band, Kansas Leather interior,BMW Z4 35i sDrive 2dr DCT
Dick Lovett BMW Hungerford
Hungerford, RG170EL, Berkshire
United Kingdom
