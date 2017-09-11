loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 3.0i sDrive35i Auto

£17,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 3.0i sDrive35i Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49675 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Sport seats, Seat heating, Extended BMW online information, Heated steering wheel, 19 inch V-spoke style 296 light alloy wheels, Adaptive headlights, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth phone preparation and telematics, BMW ConnectedDrive-Assist, BMW Professional radio with single CD, BMW TeleServices, Brushed aluminium interior trim, CD changer preparation, Electric front seats with driver memory, Extended lighting, Headlight wash, Multi-Function steering wheel, Park Distance Control front and rear, sDrive, Seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission, Smokers package, Sport leather steering wheel/ paddles, Storage compartment package, Voice control system, Wind deflector, Windscreen with grey shade band, Kansas Leather interior,BMW Z4 35i sDrive 2dr DCT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320997
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49675 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Dick Lovett BMW Hungerford
Hungerford, RG170EL, Berkshire
United Kingdom

