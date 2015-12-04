BMW Z4 3.0 Z4 SI SPORT COUPE 2d 262 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 3.0 Z4 SI SPORT COUPE 2d 262 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 133080 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: BLUE
Here at Better Value Cars we focus on very competitive pricing hence the low price and exceptional condition , See our 5 star reviews on Autotrader and Facebook, RAC APPROVED DEALER,Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm - Remote Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Armrest - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Front/Driver Memory, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Upholstery Leather, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Side Protection Mouldings, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels - 18in
Better Value Cars
CF118TW
United Kingdom
Dec 4, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016