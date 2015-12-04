loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 3.0 Z4 SI SPORT COUPE 2d 262 BHP

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 3.0 Z4 SI SPORT COUPE 2d 262 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 133080 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Here at Better Value Cars we focus on very competitive pricing hence the low price and exceptional condition , See our 5 star reviews on Autotrader and Facebook, RAC APPROVED DEALER,Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm - Remote Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Armrest - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Front/Driver Memory, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Upholstery Leather, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Side Protection Mouldings, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels - 18in

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    133080 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
£6,491

Better Value Cars
CF118TW
United Kingdom

