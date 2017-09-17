loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 23i sDrive M Sport 2dr

Compare this car
£14,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 23i sDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 44506 Engine Size: 2500 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

19'' Double-Spoke Style Alloy Wheels,Wind Deflector,Seat Heating,Cruise Control With Braking Function,Connectivity Package,Servotronic Steering,Sport Seats,Enhanced Bluetooth,M Sport Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329577
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44506 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2500
  • Engine Model
    2500
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Solihull BMW
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed