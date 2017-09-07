loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport

£14,999
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 20i sDrive M Sport Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 40200 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: WHITE

Full leather trim, Xenon headlights, Cruise control, Climate control, 18 inch Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power hardtop, Bluetooth, Automatic lights, Automatic wipers, Alloy Wheels, Remote central locking

  • Ad ID
    313638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Richard Nash Cars
Norwich, NR11QZ, Norfolk
United Kingdom

