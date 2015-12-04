BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 12130 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White
DAB Digital radio, Auxiliary socket for external device, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, BMW teleservices, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Headlight wash system, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Xenon headlights, Remote controlled 2 piece retractable hard top, Soft close bootlid, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, Daytime running lights, Dynamic stability control, Dynamic Drive, Stop/start button, Servotronic PAS, Service interval indicator, On board computer, BMW emergency call, Heated rear window, High gloss shadow line, Follow me home headlights, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Brake force display, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Body coloured door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Storage compartments in instrument panel and centre console, Sports seats, Reading lights, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, M Sport multifunction leather steering wheel, M leather gearknob, Leather handbrake, Front passenger isofix child seat attachment, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Anthracite headlining, Ambient interior lighting, Air filter, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Run flat tyres + tyre pressure monitor, Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts, Fuel cut off safety device, Front side airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front curtain airbags, Electronic parking brake, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Driver/Passenger airbags (Impact dependent), Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, CBC - (Cornering brake control), ABS/EBD, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking, Locking wheel bolts
Arnold Clark Fiat (Ayr)
KA89NT
United Kingdom
Dec 4, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016