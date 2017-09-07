loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr

£14,995
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 20575 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Black

19 inch Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth + USB,Climate Control Air Conditioning,Electric Folding Roof,Electric Mirrors,Electric windows,Front Fog Lights,Full Leather Trim,Full Service History,Heated Seats,Red Leather Interior,Available with 12 or 24 month Jencare Warranty From 249 Ask for more information on our fantastic paint protection system Supagard, competitive finance rates and GAP Insurance. Cant find the model you are looking for?? Ask our sales team.

  • Ad ID
    314287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20575 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
S Jennings South Shields
NE349PQ,
United Kingdom

