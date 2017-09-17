loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr

Compare this car
£18,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28031 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Glacier Silver metal

Accessories

Sport automatic transmission,Brushed Aluminium Trim,Auto Dimming Rear-view mirror,Seat heating,M Sport steering wheel with gearshift paddles,Comfort Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329581
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28031 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed