BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28031 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Glacier Silver metal
Sport automatic transmission,Brushed Aluminium Trim,Auto Dimming Rear-view mirror,Seat heating,M Sport steering wheel with gearshift paddles,Comfort Package
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...