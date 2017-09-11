Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 45855 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE
Bluetooth hands free telephone connection, On board computer, Service interval indicator, Servotronic PAS, Stop/start button, Auxiliary socket for external device, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, USB/audio interface, Body colour heated door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Brake force display, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Follow me home headlights, Headlight wash system, Heated rear window, High gloss Exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, Remote controlled 2 piece retractable hard top, Soft close bootlid, Xenon headlights, Air filter, Ambient interior lighting, Anthracite headlining, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger isofix child seat attachment, Leather handbrake, M leather gearknob, M sport steering wheel, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Reading lights, Sports seats, Storage compartments in instrument panel and centre console, Smokers pack, ABS/EBD, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Driver/Passenger airbags (Impact dependent), Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Electronic parking brake, Front curtain airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Fuel cut off safety device, Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts, Run flat tyres + tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm/immobiliser, Dynamic Drive, Dynamic stability control,BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr
Marshall BMW Bournemouth
Bournemouth, BH125WB, Dorset
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...