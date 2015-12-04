loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW Z4 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 20i sDrive M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20069 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Mineral White Metallic

Accessories

Comfort Package,Professional Media Package,Sport Automatic Transmission,19'' Double Spoke Style 326 M Alloy Wheels,M Sport Steering Wheel With Gearshift Paddles,Voice Control,Heated Seats,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403542
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20069 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,000

Sytner Nottingham BMW
Nottingham, NG72AX, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!