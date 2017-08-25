BMW Z4 - 2005

Finished in stunning black metallic which is complimented by matching black leatherette seats and brushed aluminium dash. In beautiful condition throughout this car has had only one previous lady owner and its current owner for five years. Covered a mere sixty two thousand miles and MOT'd until Feb '18 this car is priced to sell and now ready to go to a new owner.;
KETTON GARAGE , DURHAM ROAD, DARLINGTON, ,
DL1 3LZ,
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...