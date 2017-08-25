loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 - 2005

car description

Finished in stunning black metallic which is complimented by matching black leatherette seats and brushed aluminium dash. In beautiful condition throughout this car has had only one previous lady owner and its current owner for five years. Covered a mere sixty two thousand miles and MOT'd until Feb '18 this car is priced to sell and now ready to go to a new owner.;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306832
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Model
    -
KETTON GARAGE , DURHAM ROAD, DARLINGTON, ,
DL1 3LZ,
United Kingdom

