BMW Z4 2.5i Sport 2dr FULL SERVICE HISTORY

Accessories

ABS, Alarm, High Level Brake Light, Immobiliser, M Sports Suspension, Remote Central Locking, On Board Computer, Locking Wheel Bolts, Twin Exhaust Pipes, Service Interval Indicator, Fully Automatic Soft Top, Reach + Rake Adjustable Steering Column, Courtesy Lights, Body Colour Bumpers, Front Side Airbags, Pyrotechnically Pre-tensioned Front Seatbelts, Heated Glass Rear Screen, Floor Mats, Leather Handbrake, Lockable/illuminated Glovebox, Seat Belt Force Limiter, Front Head Restraints, Leather Gear Knob/gaiter, Boot Light, Sunvisors With Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, M Sports Seats, Warning Triangle And First Aid Kit, M Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Front/rear Windows With One Touch/anti Pinch, Body Colour Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Anthracite Chrome Line Interior, Smokers Pack, Tyre Puncture Warning System, Front Fog Lights/heated Windscreen Washer Jets/heated Door Mirrors, Electric Power Steering With Servotronic, Auto Air Con/auto Air Recirculation, Driver/Passenger Airbags (Impact Dependent), Brake Force Display, Interior Night Lighting, BMW Business Radio, Run Flat Tyres, DSC+, Black Headlight Housing, Aluminium Door Sill Finishers With BMW Designation, Chrome Kidney Grille With Black Vertical Slats, Solid Paint, Soft Top - Black, Manual Seat Adjustment, Brushed Aluminium Trim, CD Player With MP3 Decoder, 18" M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 135, Active Sports Leather/sports Fibre Upholstery,,We are pleased to offer this great convertible sports car complete with Full Service History and recently serviced finished in Titian Silver with Black leather interior and DAB Radio with USB and AUX, Upgrades - Front Seats Heated, Leather Steering Wheel, Rain Sensor, Metallic Paint, PDC Park Distance Control, DAB USB AUX, White direction indicator lights, Hi-Fi Loudspeaker System with 10 Speakers, Harmon Kardon Speakers, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 2 seats, Silver