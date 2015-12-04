loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 2.5i Roadster Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Brushed Aluminium Trim Black Hide Cruise Control Electric Memory Heated Seats Radio CD Multiplay Navigation Wind Deflector Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Rear Parking Distance Control 18″ Alloy Wheels Full Service History.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411535
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    91500 mi
£4,995

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

