BMW Z4 2.5 Z4 SDRIVE23I ROADSTER 2d 201 BHP

This new shape Z4 is great way to enjoy the sun, not only do you get a silky smooth 6 cylinder engine, which sounds great but you get a brilliant fun to drive sports car that at the push of a button can become a refined coupe thanks to its folding metal hard top roof. This example has a good specification including heated leather seats. So if you are looking for a high quality convertible why not come and take this Z4 for a test drive today. We are based in Yeovil Somerset with full dealer facilities. We promise NO pressure selling. All vehicles have service, warranty, MOT & a clear HPI report prior to collection. Please call for more details or to arrange a test drive. We are located on the main A30 between Yeovil and Crewkerne at BA22 9ER. We promise No Pressure selling so relax and enjoy the West Country experience.,Full service history, 12 Month Safe And Sound Warranty Included, 5 Day Drive Away Insurance Available, Finance Available, HPi Clear,, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Climate Control, Auxiliary Input, Electric Folding Hard Top Roof, Heated Leather Seats,, Radio/CD, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Nationwide Delivery Available, Part Exchange Your Car.