BMW Z4 2.5 Z4 SDRIVE23I M SPORT HIGHLINE EDITION 2d 201 BHP

Accessories

BEAUTIFUL EXAMPLE OF A HIGHLINE Z4 IN WHITE WITH CORAL RED KANSAS LEATHER SAT NAV ONLY 45000 MILES BACKED UP BY FULL SERVICE HISTORY Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Chassis - Sport, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Floor Mats - Textile, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Seats Sports - Front, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather