loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 2.5 SDRIVE23I M SPORT 2dr 201BHP Petrol Manual 2010 47000 White

Compare this car
£13,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

A LOVELY 2010 BMW Z4 23I M SPORT IN ALPINE WHITE WITH FULL BMW SERVICE HISTORY, IN SUPERB CONDITION AND THE PERFECT SPEC!;;Upgrades/Spec Includes: Alpine White Paintwork, Full Black Leather Heated M Sports Seats, Bi Xenon Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Wind Deflector, Multi Function Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Interior Strips In Aluminium Carbon Shadow, Music Interface For Smart Phone, Bluetooth, Automatic Air Conditioning, USB/Audio Interface, Storage Compartment Package, 19" 326 Twin Spoke M Sport Alloy Wheels.;Last Serviced At 45357 Miles.;;SPEAK TO US ABOUT OUR FLEXIBLE LOW RATE FINANCE OPTIONS!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330409
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/09/2017
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.497
  • Engine Model
    2.5 SDRIVE23I M SPORT 2dr 201BHP
Email Dealer >>

Unit 1 Knights Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY1 3AB, Shropshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed