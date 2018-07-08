BMW Z4 2.5 23i M Sport sDrive 2dr Auto

Accessories

Solid ALPINE WHITE, FINISHED IN STUNNING ALPINE WHITE COMPLIMENTED BY FULL CORAL RED KANSAS LEATHER. APPROXIMATELY 5000 OF OPTIONAL EXTRAS AND HAS A FULL SERVICE HISTORY. THIS VEHICLE IS READY TO DRIVE AWAY TODAY!!!!!! YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER EXAMPLE OR BETTER VALUE FOR MONEY. COST ALMOST 40 000 NEW. GREAT VALUE!!, Upgrades - Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Extended Kansas Leather Upholstery, Seat Heating, Rear - View Mirror Automatically - Dimming, Alloy Wheels - 19in V Spoke Style 296, M Steering Wheel/Gearshift Paddles, Next MOT due 08/07/2018, Last serviced at 22,938 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, 17in Light Alloy Star-Spoke Style 290, Alloy Wheels - 19in M Star Spoke Style 326M, 18in Light Alloy Star-Spoke Style 325M Wheels with Run Flat Tyres, Locking Wheel Bolts, Upholstery - Kansas Leather, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), On - Board Computer (OBC), Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti - Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function All Round, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Start - Stop Button with Chrome Detail, Hill - Start Assistant, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control. 2 seats, 16,990 p/x welcome