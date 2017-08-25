loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 2.2i SE Roadster 2003

£4,995
car description

2003/53 BMW Z4 2.2i SE Roadster;Automatic;Petrol;Full Service History;Silver Grey Metallic Bodywork;Black Leather Upholstery;Heated Seats;Electric Seat Adjustment with Driver Memory;Climate Control;CD Player;Electric Windows

Accessories

3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Driver Airbag Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Roof Electric Windows Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats Metallic Paint Power Assisted Steering

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306829
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.171
  • Engine Model
    2.2i SE Roadster
Byards Leap, Cranwell, Sleaford
Sleaford, NG34 8EY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

