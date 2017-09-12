BMW Z4 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22932 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed aluminium trim with Pearl Chrome,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Model designation deletion,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Stephen James Bromley BMW
Bromley, BR12NE, Kent
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...