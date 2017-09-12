loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

Compare this car
£23,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22932 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed aluminium trim with Pearl Chrome,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Model designation deletion,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323925
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22932 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

Stephen James Bromley BMW
Bromley, BR12NE, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed