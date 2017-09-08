loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 2.0i Sport - FULL HTD/LEATHER, POWER ROOF & 18 ALLOYS

£7,975
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0i Sport - FULL HTD/LEATHER, POWER ROOF & 18 ALLOYS Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 66113 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLUE

2 Owners, BMW & Specialist Service History, Full Black Heated Leather Sports Interior, Power Roof, 18" Alloy Wheels, Parking Sensors, 6 Speed, CD Player, Computer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Front Fogs, Auto Lights , Adjustable Steering Column, Drivers Seat Height Adjustment

  • Ad ID
    315363
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    66113 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Luton Trade Centre
Luton, LU33HP, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

