BMW Z4 2.0i Sport - FULL HTD/LEATHER, POWER ROOF & 18 ALLOYS

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0i Sport - FULL HTD/LEATHER, POWER ROOF & 18 ALLOYS Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 66113 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLUE
2 Owners, BMW & Specialist Service History, Full Black Heated Leather Sports Interior, Power Roof, 18" Alloy Wheels, Parking Sensors, 6 Speed, CD Player, Computer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Front Fogs, Auto Lights , Adjustable Steering Column, Drivers Seat Height Adjustment
Luton Trade Centre
Luton, LU33HP, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...