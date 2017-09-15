loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 2.0i Sport 2dr

£7,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0i Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Rear parking sensor, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Electric roof, Air conditioning, Climate control, Front electric windows, ABS, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Sports seats, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328679
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Rydon Car Sales Exeter
Exeter, EX51BB, Devon
United Kingdom

