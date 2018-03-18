BMW Z4 2.0i SE

Accessories

HPI Clear, MOT 18/03/2018( NO ADVISORIES ), WE ARE LOCATED IN HAMPTON HILL, NEAR TWICKENHAM, UNIT 4 ST. CLAIRE BUSINESS PARK, HOLLY ROAD, Post code TW12 1QQ, OPENNING HOURS 9am to 6pm, This BMW Z4 is in Excellent condition and it comes with Full service history, Electric windows, Electric mirrors, Heated rear screen, Remote Central locking, Radio/CD, Power steering, ABS, Multiple airbags, We welcome Part exchanges and accept most card payments, Viewings are by appointment