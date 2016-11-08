loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 2.0i SE 2dr

£3,290
car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0i SE 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

GENUINE 90K WITH FSH 7 STAMPS @ 89K,VOSA REPORT TO VERIFY MILES,HPI CLEAR,LEATHER INTR,2X KEYS, Next MOT due 26/08/2017, Last serviced on 08/11/2016 at 89,000 miles, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (16in), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer, Radio, CD Player, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Front Fog Lights, Alloy wheels, Air conditioning, Power steering, Electric windows, Airbags. 2 seats, Silver, ALL OTHER USUAL BMW Z4 REFINEMENTS,TIDY WELL KEPT/MAINTAINED EXAMPLE,VERY ECONOMICAL,CHEAPER INS MARGINS BEING 2.0CC,VIEWING RECOMMENDED,PLEASE VISIT WWW.CENTRALAUTOSDUDLEY.CO.UK TO VIEW FURTHER STOCK & IMAGES,PX WELCOME,OPEN 7 DAYS,NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE,FINANCE ARRANGED VIA ZUTO.CO.UK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316248
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
C A Dudley Ltd
Dudley, DY12AB, West Midlands
United Kingdom

