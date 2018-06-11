loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 2.0i Edition Sport 2dr

£6,000
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0i Edition Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 80000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver

FULL DOCUMENTED SERVICE HISTORY WITH 6 BMW STAMPS & 1 PRIVATE GARAGE, LAST SERVICED BY BMW & LAST TWO SERVICE BILLS INCLUDED, 2018 MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES, 17" ALLOYS, HEATED DIAMOND PATTERN LEATHER SEATS, STUNNING DRIVE, 2 SPARE KEYS, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Individual Bi-Colour Leather Interior Trim, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 11/06/2018, Last serviced at 69,379 miles, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Airbags, Power steering, Traction control, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Electric door mirrors. 2 seats, Metallic Titanium, TOTAL MILEAGE: 82,000, OPENING HOURS: MONDAY: 9AM-5.30PM, TUESDAY: 9AM-5.30PM, WEDNESDAY: 9AM-18.30PM, THURSDAY: 9AM-19.00PM, FRIDAY: 9AM-17.00PM, SATURDAY: 9AM-17.00PM, CLOSED SUNDAYS, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, LAST APPOINTMENT 45 MINUTES BEFORE CLOSING, PART EXCHANGES WELCOME

  • Ad ID
    314761
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
PRO Cars (Southampton) Ltd
Southampton, SO317DX, Hampshire
United Kingdom

