BMW Z4 2.0i Edition Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0i Edition Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 80000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver
FULL DOCUMENTED SERVICE HISTORY WITH 6 BMW STAMPS & 1 PRIVATE GARAGE, LAST SERVICED BY BMW & LAST TWO SERVICE BILLS INCLUDED, 2018 MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES, 17" ALLOYS, HEATED DIAMOND PATTERN LEATHER SEATS, STUNNING DRIVE, 2 SPARE KEYS, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Individual Bi-Colour Leather Interior Trim, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 11/06/2018, Last serviced at 69,379 miles, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Airbags, Power steering, Traction control, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Electric door mirrors. 2 seats, Metallic Titanium, TOTAL MILEAGE: 82,000, OPENING HOURS: MONDAY: 9AM-5.30PM, TUESDAY: 9AM-5.30PM, WEDNESDAY: 9AM-18.30PM, THURSDAY: 9AM-19.00PM, FRIDAY: 9AM-17.00PM, SATURDAY: 9AM-17.00PM, CLOSED SUNDAYS, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, LAST APPOINTMENT 45 MINUTES BEFORE CLOSING, PART EXCHANGES WELCOME
PRO Cars (Southampton) Ltd
Southampton, SO317DX, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...