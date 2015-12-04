loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW Z4 2.0 Z4 SE ROADSTER 2DR

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0 Z4 SE ROADSTER 2DR Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

64000 miles. CRACKING SPORTY MOTOR GREAT FOR THE SUMMER THE CAR HAS SERVICE HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE FINANCE AVAILABLE BACKED WITH OUR 12 MONTH WARRANTY CALL IN TODAY Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Front Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Pollen Filter, Remote Boot Release, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Radio, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Faux Leather Upholstery, Solid Paint, Alloy Wheels.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413459
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£5,495

Hollywood Car Sales
Little Sutton, CH663RF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!