loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW Z4 2.0 20i sDrive 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 2.0 20i sDrive 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, TRADE/COST PRICE CAR MUST BE SOLD THIS WEEK, HPI CLEAR , * MUST BE ONE OF THE BEST EXAMPLE'S ON THE MARKET * ONE FORMER KEEPER , MOT''D TILL NOVEMBER 2018 , FULL VOSA CERTIFIED HISTORY, 2 owners, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Alloy Wheels (17in), Hill - Start Assistant, Start - Stop Button, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti - Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function All Round, 17in Light Alloy Star-Spoke Style 290, Rain Sensor, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), On - Board Computer (OBC), Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Upholstery - Kansas Leather. 2 seats, * A MASSIVE CREDIT TO ITS PREVIOUS OWNER FOR KEEPING THE VEHICLE MAINTAINED TO A HIGH STANDARD * FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED, P/X WELCOME*, , * 5 DAY DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE, FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED (*** WE ARE ALSO ASSIOCIATED WITH CARFINANCE247 ***) , NATIONWIDE DELIVERY CAN BE ARRANGED, TO VIEW MORE CAR'S UPTO 1000 NEW & USED VEHICLE'S CHECK OUR WEBSITE'S www.motorarena.co.uk AND www.motorarenahalifax.co.uk, * * CONNECTED WITH THE RAC - ''RAC DEALER '' - RAC WARRANTIES ( PLATINUM + GOLD) AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!!! - ASK DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION via mobile 07818147810 or email - sales@themotorarena.co.uk,, *, * GREAT VALUE FOR, 12,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420273
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,990

The Motor Arena
Halifax, HX14JF, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!