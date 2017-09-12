loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 18i sDrive M Sport 2dr

Compare this car
£18,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: 18i sDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 13963 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Curtain airbags, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip computer, Xenon headlights

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323933
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13963 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed