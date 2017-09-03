loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z Series

Compare this car
£10,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Accessories

Fantastic Looks And Performance, Massive Spec, Low Mileage, Many Factory Fitted Options, Xenon Headlights, 18" Alloy Wheels, Full Kansas Leather, Electric Front Seat + Driver Memory, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Suspension, CD Radio, Alarm, Wind Deflector, USB Audio Interface, Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim, Auto Lights and Wipers, Remote Central Locking, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Headlight Cleaning System, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310128
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47001 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2497
Email Dealer >>

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed