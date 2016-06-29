2011 BMW Z4 28i sDrive M Sport Auto, 19 Inch Double 5 Spoke M Sport Alloy Wheels, Professional Satellite Navigation, Comfort Package, Wind Deflector, Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Hi

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer this beautifully presented BMW Z4 2.0 S Drive 28i M-Sport Auto. Presented in Space Grey Metallic with complimenting Black Kansas Leather Upholstery and finished with Aluminium Interior Inlays. This stunning Example comes with a huge specification to include 19" Double 5 Spoke M Sport Alloy Wheels, Professional Satellite Navigation, Comfort Package consisting of Wind Deflector, Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Storage Compartment Package, Voice Control, Multi-Function Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Radio with iPod Connection, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Hi-Fi Loud Speaker System, Dual Zone Climate, Heated Front Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Rain Sensors, Extended Lighting, Xenon Headlights, Day Time Running Lights plus much more. Also benefiting from a Full BMW service history completed by BMW Spire Stirling Corner on the 02/08/13 at 15659 Miles, 29/07/14 at 33523 Miles, BMW Sytner Harold Wood on 29/06/16 at 47908 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.John Holland was established