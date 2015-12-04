Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this loaded 2009 BMW Z4 s-Drive 3.0i Roadster in Sapphire Black Metallic on Coral Red Kansas Leather interior with only 61k miles. With an original MSRP of $58,650 - options include: Sport Package, Premium Package, Navigation System w/ Real Time Traffic, Sport Automatic Transmission / Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel w/ Paddles, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dynamic Cruise Control, Ash Grain Wood Trim, HD Radio with iPod / USB / Satellite Radio Prep, BMW TeleServices, and Variable Light Decoding. Clean Carfax, local SoCal car from new, was previously sold as a CPO car (in 2012). Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.
left-hand-drive 2009 bmw z4 sdrive30i black cruise-control heated-seats ipod leather metallic sat-nav german rwd roadster convertible mp3 2wd
Unit 24D Climax Works, Garnet Road
Marina del rey, LS11 5JY, California
United States
Dec 4, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016