loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2009 BMW Z4 sDrive30i

Photos Map

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this loaded 2009 BMW Z4 s-Drive 3.0i Roadster in Sapphire Black Metallic on Coral Red Kansas Leather interior with only 61k miles. With an original MSRP of $58,650 - options include: Sport Package, Premium Package, Navigation System w/ Real Time Traffic, Sport Automatic Transmission / Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel w/ Paddles, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dynamic Cruise Control, Ash Grain Wood Trim, HD Radio with iPod / USB / Satellite Radio Prep, BMW TeleServices, and Variable Light Decoding. Clean Carfax, local SoCal car from new, was previously sold as a CPO car (in 2012). Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 2009 bmw z4 sdrive30i black cruise-control heated-seats ipod leather metallic sat-nav german rwd roadster convertible mp3 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413088
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

$17,500 (£0)

Unit 24D Climax Works, Garnet Road
Marina del rey, LS11 5JY, California
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!