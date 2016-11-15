BMW Z3M Coupe LHD

car description

Bmw Z3M Coupe Estoril blau with blue/black interior. Only 59.000 kms in total. Full service history (9 stamps) 1 owner in total. LHD. Unmolested. Original manuals, keys and service book. A complete service (new fluids, new oil filter, new fuel filter, new spark plugs, gearbox oil) will be done prior the delivery. Overseas buyers welcome. We can ship the car worldwide. We can also help you in registering this car in your Country. More pics and specs to follow € 45000 OTO