loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW Z3M Coupe LHD

Photos Map

car description

Bmw Z3M Coupe Estoril blau with blue/black interior. Only 59.000 kms in total. Full service history (9 stamps) 1 owner in total. LHD. Unmolested. Original manuals, keys and service book. A complete service (new fluids, new oil filter, new fuel filter, new spark plugs, gearbox oil) will be done prior the delivery. Overseas buyers welcome. We can ship the car worldwide. We can also help you in registering this car in your Country. More pics and specs to follow € 45000 OTO

Accessories

bmw z3m coupe left-hand-drive blue 1-owner fsh lhd 2001 german rwd z3 m m-power fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409531
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z3M
  • Year
    2001
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Maidstone, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!