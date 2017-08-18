loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z3

Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1995L 1997 BMW Z3 ROADSTER manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 86/135. Super summer fun in a smart Z3... A relatively early 1.9 model with a rare factory hard topFinished in Atlanta Blue with a fully electric Black leather interiorSensible mileage with a good history file A2 OHG plate to be included in the saleGenerally, very good all round. See Vendor Comments  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-z3-roadster.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304753
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    18/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > Z3
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1995
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Email Auction House

Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

