car description

Offered for sale is a 1995L 1997 BMW Z3 ROADSTER manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 86/135. Super summer fun in a smart Z3... A relatively early 1.9 model with a rare factory hard topFinished in Atlanta Blue with a fully electric Black leather interiorSensible mileage with a good history file A2 OHG plate to be included in the saleGenerally, very good all round. See Vendor Comments Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-z3-roadster.