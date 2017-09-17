BMW Z3 Sports Roadster

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: BMW Model: Z3 Trim: Sports Roadster Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 93000 Engine Size: 1895 Ext Color: Atlanta Blue
An exceptionally clean example throughout finished in Atlanta Blue metalic with black leather sport seats , Spec includes Star spoke alloys , M Tech Sports Leather steering wheel & gear lever , Roll-bar Protection system , Blue hood (recently replaced ) , Heated sport seats , Foglights , Chrome line interior . A well know car to us that has been previously supplied by ourselves and kept to a very high standard .,Alloy Wheels, Full Service History, M Tech Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Black Leather, CD Player, Multiple Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Power Hood, Roll Over Protection, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Heated Seats,
James Paul Car Sales Ltd
Horsham, RH123JP, West Sussex
United Kingdom
