BMW Z3 Sports Roadster

£3,990
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: BMW Model: Z3 Trim: Sports Roadster Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 93000 Engine Size: 1895 Ext Color: Atlanta Blue

An exceptionally clean example throughout finished in Atlanta Blue metalic with black leather sport seats , Spec includes Star spoke alloys , M Tech Sports Leather steering wheel & gear lever , Roll-bar Protection system , Blue hood (recently replaced ) , Heated sport seats , Foglights , Chrome line interior . A well know car to us that has been previously supplied by ourselves and kept to a very high standard .,Alloy Wheels, Full Service History, M Tech Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Black Leather, CD Player, Multiple Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Power Hood, Roll Over Protection, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Heated Seats,

  • Ad ID
    329194
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1895
  • Engine Model
    1895
James Paul Car Sales Ltd
Horsham, RH123JP, West Sussex
United Kingdom

