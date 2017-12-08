Bmw - Z3 M Roadster - 1999

BMW Z3 M Roadster Year of production: March 1999 Original odometer reading: 163,666 milesColour code: BMW Cosmosschwarz metallic Chassis number: WBSCK933XXLC89538 Motor: S52 3.2L 6-cylinder engine, coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Registration: With USA title, all European import duties have been paid by us. Electrically controlled soft-top works fine and has no damage. The car is in good technical condition and drives as it should. A lot of copies of the normal BMW Z3 were sold. But BMW produced the M series only in very limited edition. Which means it is becoming a real collector’s item and its value will only increase. Thus a fine investment! Here you can find a video of the car: https://youtu.be/Y1wrTsZKZF4The car comes with a clean Carfax report and the booklets are presentThis is a used vehicle that is 18 years old! We would appreciate it if you would come by and view the car before placing a bid. This to prevent disappointment afterwards. ‘We have fresh coffee’! The car is located in Roelofarendsveen, the Netherlands. We try to provide you with an accurate impression of the car by a photo report of 100 photos and the video of the vehicle. Drawback: The rear screen of the soft-top is somewhat weather-beaten. Also, the driver seat shows a small entry damage and there is some small damage on the nose of the car due to rubble (see pictures).
