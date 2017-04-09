car description

P Reg - Boston Green with Full Leather Trim, This exceptionally clean condition Z3 comes with a very high specification which includes: Windbreak, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Adjustable Seats, Heated Seats, Full Wood Interior Pack including Wooden Steering Wheel & Gear knob, 16'' Alloy Wheels, Front Fogs, Comes with an amazing Full Service History on the mileage (11 services) and a brand new MOT, really a stunning looking car, exceptionally low mileage and very high specification, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**