BMW Z3

£2,995
car description

P Reg - Boston Green with Full Leather Trim, This exceptionally clean condition Z3 comes with a very high specification which includes: Windbreak, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electric Adjustable Seats, Heated Seats, Full Wood Interior Pack including Wooden Steering Wheel & Gear knob, 16'' Alloy Wheels, Front Fogs, Comes with an amazing Full Service History on the mileage (11 services) and a brand new MOT, really a stunning looking car, exceptionally low mileage and very high specification, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257941
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z3
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1895
Sharlands Road

United Kingdom

